newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Ninja’s Instant Pot rival with built-in air frying is $50 off at Amazon

By Maren Estrada
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in search of a pretty basic, run-of-the-mill Instant Pot multi-cooker, there are definitely a few decent deals on Amazon right now. There’s nothing too crazy, mind you, but you can still save a few bucks compared to buying your Instant Pot elsewhere. For example, the Instant Pot Duo Plus is $20 off if you pick up the 6-quart model. Or, if you want to spice things up a little, you’ll find the $150 Instant Pot Max with built-in sous vide precision cooking on sale for $119. That’s a great deal!

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frying#Amazon Fire Tv#Traditional Tv#Slow Cooking#Sous Vide#Amazon Deals#Bgr#Helloftv#Instant Brands#Ptfe#The Ninja Foodi Deluxe#Sear Saute Bake Roast#Broil Dehydrate#Instant Pots#Nonstick Coated Pot#Air Fry Air Crisp#Air Fryer#Fire Tv Stick#Steam#Pressure Cooking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
Technologyfox4kc.com

Instant Pot vs. rice cooker: Which is better?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Anyone who’s tired of looking at a shelf full of unused kitchen appliances has looked into an Instant Pot. It can take the place of a slow cooker, steamer, saute pan and even your rice cooker. But can it cook your food as well as the individual appliances?
RecipesTechRadar

How to cook hard-boiled eggs in an Instant Pot

If you want perfect eggs every time then look no further because we’ve got all the advice on how to cook hard-boiled eggs in an Instant Pot. With one of the best Instant Pots, you can make a huge range of dishes from slow-cooked stews to homemade yogurt but sometimes it’s the simple things like a boiled egg that we just want to nail every time.
Food & Drinksdelishknowledge.com

Instant Pot Raspberry Steel Cut Oatmeal

Prep everything the night before for a simple breakfast the next morning. Instant Pot Steel Cut Oats with Raspberries! A hearty bowl of berry and cream oats made simple using the Instant Pot. Prep everything the night before for a simple breakfast the next morning. We eat a lot of...
ElectronicsETOnline.com

Amazon Deals for the Home: Deals on Echo, Apple, Instant Pot & More

If you're looking for inexpensive solutions to refresh your home inside and out, Amazon deals is exploding with discounts on items for the home! Whether you need to do some home improvement, or you're looking at doing minor tweaks to make working from home more comfortable, Amazon deals has a range of stylish products to make home a little more welcoming.
ShoppingBHG

Amazon’s Best-Selling Bread Knife Is on Sale for Just $15 Today

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. , then you're familiar with the tribulations of carving into a just-baked boule. Working with a dull bread knife won't get you too far, and basic versions can leave you with rough, jagged slices that aren't exactly pretty. Rather than saw back and forth with whatever serrated blade came with your knife block, consider upgrading to Amazon's best-selling bread knife, the Mercer Culinary Millenia Bread Knife.
Hartford Courant

What to do when Instant Pot says “Burn”

The Instant Pot is a pretty foolproof appliance for cooks of all skill levels. However, it’s still possible for dishes to go slightly awry. A common example is when the “Burn” message appears. Even a seasoned Instant Pot user might panic when they see the “Burn” message. Thankfully, there’s a...
Recipestherebelchick.com

Instant Pot Pork Carnitas Recipe

Have you caught onto the craze of using Instant Pots and Ninja Foodis yet? No? Where the heck have you been all these years?! If you don’t own and Instant Pot or Ninja Foodi yet, go get one so that you can make this amazing Instant Pot Pork Carnitas Recipe for dinner this weekend!
Electronicsimore.com

Snag Apple's MagSafe Charger at close to 25% off via Amazon

If you've been holding out on picking up an MagSafe accessories for your iPhone 12 so far, Amazon has got a deal that might be just enough to tempt you. Over there, you can score Apple's own MagSafe Charger with close to 25% off. Down to under $30, this is the lowest we've seen Apple's first-party magnetic charger go since its release.
ShoppingNorwalk Hour

Your kitchen needs this stainless steel Japanese-style deep fryer

With air fryers and Instant Pots hogging up all the attention lately, it’s high time for deep fryers to make the comeback they deserve. Well, here’s one that’ll help you remember why the ancient, beloved art form of deep frying still reigns supreme as the premier cooking method for anyone with tastebuds.
ShoppingFood & Wine

Amazon Shoppers Say This Saucepan ‘Lasts Forever’—and It's 68% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Although it's quite likely your kitchen is overflowing with nonstick pans and cast iron skillets, there may be a dearth of equally important cookware: saucepans. Unlike skillets, saucepans boast tall sides, making them ideal for anything that requires a higher quantity of liquid. For those who don't own a saucepan they can count on, look to the Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 2-Quart Covered Saucepan, which is 68% off on Amazon.
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

The Best Egg Pans for Every Type of Breakfast, According to Home Cooks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. From breakfast classics to late-night snacks, eggs are one of our favorite ingredients—and for good reason. Besides being delicious, eggs are inexpensive, easy to cook, and extremely versatile. But there's one component to preparing eggs that often gets overlooked. Whether you're scrambling, frying, or baking, you need the right cookware.
Lifestylemyrecipes.com

More Than 14K Amazon Reviewers Swear by The Ringer for Cleaning Their Cast Iron

The Ringer, the original stainless-steel cast-iron cleaner, is Amazon's #1 best seller in dish scouring pads. With 14,288 5-star ratings and a price tag of $21.99, The Ringer makes the perfect treat for you and your favorite skillet. This famous product is used by cast-iron enthusiasts worldwide and deserves a home in your kitchen to keep your timeless cast-iron cookware in tip-top shape. No skillet? No problem. If you have any cast-iron cookware at all including baking sheets, teapots, cookie sheets, cauldrons, tortilla presses, pie pans, or Dutch ovens, this scouring pad will pay you back tenfold—just ask thousands of five-star reviewers. BUY IT: $21.99; amazon.com.
ElectronicsSimmer and Boil

Home Cooks Can Have It All with This Lid That Transforms Any Instant Pot into an Air Fryer

These days, there are so many hulking kitchen appliances that sit on your counter, whether it's a multicooker or powerful blender. Even the largest kitchens can feel cramped with these appliances sitting out all the time. Rather than buy yet another air fryer or a bread machine, there's an easy way to make one appliance into two (and save plenty of space in the kitchen while you're at it), thanks to this handy gadget.
LifestylePosted by
Food & Wine

This Electric Griddle Evenly Cooks Everything From Pancakes to Steak—and It’s on Sale for $35

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A griddle can revolutionize and simplify the way you make a breakfast spread or a taco night fiesta, making it a favorite among home chefs who love a versatile kitchen appliance. And the electric griddle? Well, it’s in a category all on its own, allowing you to make everything to perfection with even heating and a smooth surface. Now you can achieve that level of cooking with the Presto Electric Griddle. The popular appliance is currently 30% off, bringing the price down to just $35 on Amazon.
ShoppingFood & Wine

This Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine Makes Frozen Treats That ‘Rival Big Chains’— and It’s 46% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Soft-serve ice cream is truly unlike anything else. It's creamy, smooth, and delectable. The only issue? Having to go to an ice cream shop to fulfill your sweet tooth. But if you have the Cuisinart Mix It In Serve Soft Service Ice Cream Maker, you don't even have to leave your home to indulge in your favorite chilled desserts. If you don't, it's 46 percent off on Amazon right now.
ShoppingNBC News

6 best Dutch ovens in 2021, according to cookware experts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Though there are many...
ShoppingConnecticut Post

Here's why this air fryer is my new favorite kitchen gadget

When air fryers took people’s kitchens by storm a couple of years ago, I was admittedly intrigued. With all the delicious air fryer recipe options popping up on food blogs, I kept debating if I should buy one of my own, or if it would end up being another barely-used pricey gadget taking up precious kitchen space. Kind of like the Instant Pot I bought a few years back. But when I was presented with the opportunity to test (and keep) a Kyvol AF60 air fryer, it was an easy decision. Yummy food in the name of research, am I right?