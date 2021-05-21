newsbreak-logo
Fremont County, WY

Woman argues she was too drunk to confess to killing husband

buffalobulletin.com
 1 day ago

RIVERTON — Debate over just how drunk BenniLee Strock was during her police interview the night of Christmas Eve filled hours of court Tuesday morning. Strock, 39, is accused of killing her husband, Jeffrey Strock. She called for Tuesday’s hearing to ask the court to eliminate from its pool of evidence the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office interview in which she confessed to stabbing her husband with a kitchen knife.

