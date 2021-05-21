newsbreak-logo
Altavista, VA

AOT facade loan program converted to grant program

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAltavista on Track has announced that the downtown façade loan program has officially been converted to a grant program. This funding source will assist downtown property owners and businesses in improving the exterior appearance of their building. According to AOT, the group believes that proper improvements to the exterior of the buildings will help develop the appropriate image of a welcoming and inviting community, while fostering revitalization and the marketability of the downtown district.

