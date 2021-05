The scale of damage to UK trade with the EU inflicted by Brexit has been laid bare in official figures which showed goods exports to the bloc in the first quarter of 2021 down by 18 per cent compared to the last three months of 2020.Trade with the EU continued to recover from the precipitous collapse in January – when UK exports fell by 42 per cent – with sales to the continent in March up 8.6 per cent (£1bn) and imports up 4.5 per cent (£800m) compared to February.But Thomas Sampson of the London School of Economics said that...