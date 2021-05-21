newsbreak-logo
Phoenix, AZ

Alphabet’s Waymo Raising $4B Amid IPO Talks – Report

By Neha Gupta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphabet’s (GOOGL) self-driving unit Waymo is looking to raise more money from outside investors. Waymo offers ride-hailing services using driverless cars in Phoenix, Arizona. In addition to transporting passengers, the trucking market is its other target. According to a Bloomberg report, Waymo aims to raise as much as $4 billion...

