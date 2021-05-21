Alphabet’s Waymo Raising $4B Amid IPO Talks – Report

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSD Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MSDAU) (the "Company" or "us") announced that, commencing May 20, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 57,500,000 units, completed on March 29, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Those units that are not separated at the election of the holder will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "MSDAU," and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "MSDA" and "MSDAW," respectively. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.