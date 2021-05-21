Mickelson holds clubhouse lead after 2nd-round 69: 'I'm having a blast'
Phil Mickelson was all smiles after firing a 3-under 69 in Round 2 of the PGA Championship to hold the clubhouse lead by two shots midway through Friday's action. "I'm having a lot of fun," Mickelson said afterward, according to ASAP Sports. "(To) play well, to know I'm playing well heading into the weekend, to be in contention, to have a good opportunity, I'm having a blast. I'm excited for the weekend. This has been a lot of fun."www.thescore.com