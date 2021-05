Saturday Undercard Begins Live at 4:45 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) World Championship Main Card at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The most anticipated fight so far in 2021 airs live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+, this Saturday, May 22 when WBC/WBO champion José Ramírez (26-0, 17 KO) and IBF/WBA champion Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KO), clash in a winner-take-all battle of unbeatens for the undisputed junior welterweight world championship live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Live coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. ET., with undercard action on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). Main card coverage airs on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 8 p.m. ET.