Bitcoin falls after China calls for crackdown on ‘mining’ and trading

By Will Feuer
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies dropped Friday after Chinese authorities called for a crackdown on “mining” and trading. The Chinese government said in a statement that greater reform and regulation is needed to protect the country’s financial system and economy. Among the recommendations listed, the authorities said it...

nypost.com
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Huobi Halts Futures Trading Services, Mining Pool in China as Regulatory Pressures Mount

Per Bloomberg, cryptocurrency exchange Huobi began blocking its Chinese customers from being able to access some of their services. When China banned crypto exchanges back in 2017, Huobi moved its operations overseas to Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea, among others. Despite the ban, however, the trading platform was able to maintain its large Chinese user base up until this point, as their parent company continued to operate out of China.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Are China’s Miners Relocating To Other Countries? Are They Selling Their BTC?

Bitcoin can’t catch a break. The attack continues. In China, the miners are running for their livelihood. The country pledged carbon neutrality by 2060, and they seem to think Bitcoin mining is in its way. The risks inherent to leveraged trading are also under review. This is the first time a high-ranking member of the Chinese government expresses a determination to act. Reuters reports:
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan edges up as PBOC reiterates no change to FX policy

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Monday, even against a weaker fixing, after a senior central bank official over the weekend reiterated no change to the currency policy. Deputy governor of the central bank, Liu Guoqiang, said on Sunday that fluctuations in either direction will become the norm for China's currency, with the yuan exchange rate continuing to depend on market supply and demand, as well as changes in global financial markets. "China's central bank crashed the speculation about possible currency regime change," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank in Singapore. "The People's Bank of China (PBOC) reiterated that its managed floating exchange rate system based on market demand and supply with reference to a basket of currencies will remain suitable for the foreseeable future." Currency traders said Liu's remarks clarified earlier comments from central bank researchers that had unnerved the market, especially exporters. One research felt China should free up the exchange rate over time to support wider global adoption of the currency, while the other said the exchange rate target could be dropped to allow further strengthening to offset rising commodity prices. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4408 per dollar, 108 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.43. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4380 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4330 at midday, 15 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Some traders said that after the central bank's comments on the weekend, the yuan hugged a tight range of about 70 pips on Monday morning, tracking the dollar's movements. A foreign bank trader said that as higher dollar demand is expected due to upcoming corporate dividend payments, many of the bank's clients are adopting a wait-and-see approach and holding off on converting their dollar receipts to yuan. Overseas-listed Chinese companies usually have to make their interim dividend payments between May and August, and such seasonal FX purchases could pile downward pressure on the yuan. Standard Chartered had expected total dividend payments would reach $84 billion this year. In global markets, the dollar hovered near a three-month low, as investors wound back bets on earlier U.S. rate hikes. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.021 from the previous close of 90.033, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.432 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4408 6.43 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.433 6.4345 0.02% Divergence from -0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.48% Spot change since 2005 28.66% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.33 97.2 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.021 90.033 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.432 0.02% * Offshore 6.5875 -2.23% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Marketscryptonews.com

What Does China's Mining 'Ban' Mean for Bitcoin?

This week, China initiated what appears to be the most aggressive and coordinated crackdown on Bitcoin mining, affecting miners through the country. Bitcoin analyst Nic Carter talks through hypotheses for what might have motivated this action, discusses its effect on Bitcoin and how it changes the popular narratives swirling around the asset.
MarketsNBC Connecticut

China's Latest Move to Tighten Crypto Regulation Is Not New, Says HSBC

China's recent move to tighten crypto regulation is not a "new development", according to Paul Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC. His comments come after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and the State Council said in a statement on Friday that tighter regulation on cryptocurrency is needed to protect the financial system.
Stocksfox5dc.com

Bitcoin value cut in half as cryptocurrencies tumble in weekend slide

The cryptocurrency craze continued its financial fickleness Sunday with several of the well-known digital dollars tumbling but the best-known – Bitcoin – may be proving to be the most volatile. While Bitcoin was down 12% on Sunday from its Saturday price, it is off 50% from its 2021 high. On...
EconomyFOX 40 News WICZ TV

China mines more bitcoin than anywhere else. The government wants that to stop

China has extended its iron-fisted crackdown on using and trading bitcoin to the industry that oversees the mining of new cryptocurrency tokens. The new steps from Beijing were unveiled late on Friday. They roiled crypto markets over the weekend and pushed crypto miners to suspend some business in China, creating uncertainty about a critical step in the process needed to put more of these coins in circulation.
Marketseminetra.com

Bitcoin will resume selling over the weekend, temporarily below $ 33,000

The· Bitcoin Selling continued on Sunday after the roller coaster weekly deal, as Chinese and US authorities are moving to tighten cryptocurrency regulations. According to Coin Metrics data, the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell about 13% to $ 32,915.83 by 9:37 EST. Bitcoin was finally trading at $ 33,665.89. The recent...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Crypto Selloff Intensifies as Miners in China Down Tools

Crypto markets have declined by almost 20% over the weekend as the selloff continues unabated in the wake of a massive mining crackdown in China. Around $400 billion has exited the crypto asset space since Friday in what has been one of the largest mass selloffs of coins and tokens.
Marketstokenhell.com

Crypto Activities in China to Face More Scrutiny

On Sunday, China’s state media warned that crypto dealings would face more supervision and inspection. Keep in mind that Bitcoin faced a sell-off on Friday after Beijing’s clamp down on the digital asset’s mining and trading activities. Xinhua Communists Party commented in a Sunday publication that the crypto market should expect further tighter scrutiny and supervision.
NFLZDNet

Crypto miners look beyond China as government threatens crackdown

Several cryptocurrency mining operators reportedly have halted their activities in China amidst increasing threats of a government crackdown. A senior official had called for the need to mitigate financial risks and more closely monitor activities on business platforms. Chinese vice premier Liu He said late-Friday the country's financial infrastructure must...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Amid Stern Warnings from China Crypto Firms Huobi and Okex Halt a Few Services

On Friday, the cryptocurrency community discussed a report stemming from China’s 51st meeting of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission that reiterated warnings about bitcoin mining. The following Sunday, reports disclosed the cryptocurrency operation Huobi has suspended its cloud-mining operations and other crypto services to customers in mainland China.
Economylivebitcoinnews.com

China Says It Will Place Limits on BTC Mining; Price Suffers

Bitcoin’s price has fallen once again following news from China. The Asian country says its regulatory authorities will begin cracking down on all mining and trading activities. China Seeks to Limit Trading and Mining. The country has always had a rather up and down relationship with the world’s number one...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

China drags down crypto market: here’s what large traders are saying

Traders say it’s because of low liquidity and anxieties about China. The crypto charts look brutal, but traders don't think that we've reached the point of full capitulation. The price of bitcoin fell to $31,000 earlier Sunday after a volatile week that saw the price of the largest cryptocurrency whipsaw...
StocksPosted by
pymnts

Musk Tweets His Support Of Crypto As Bitcoin Continues To Drop

As another weekend drew to a close Sunday (May 23), investors were digesting another few days of mixed signals around cryptocurrencies. On Saturday (May 22), billionaire cryptocurrency fan and frequent commentator on digital currencies Elon Musk tweeted his support for cryptocurrencies in response to a question about whether prior comments he had made had hurt investors in the sector.