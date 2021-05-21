newsbreak-logo
Kazakh Builders Form Union In Test Of Government's Labor Reforms

Birmingham Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNUR-SULTAN -- Builders working in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, say they have formed an independent labor union, the first to do so since the country last year amended its organized labor law to streamline the union-registration process. The union, called Umit, said it received documentation confirming if was officially registered...

www.birminghamstar.com
