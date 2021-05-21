Kazakh Builders Form Union In Test Of Government's Labor Reforms

This interview features Leslie A. Glick, shareholder and attorney with Butzel Long, and co-chair of their International Trade and Customs Specialty team. GlobalAutoIndustry.com’s latest Audio Interview “Unions File First Labor Rights Petition Under New USMCA: The Impact on Automotive Suppliers” features Leslie Alan Glick, co-chair of the Butzel Long International Trade and Customs Specialty team. He is a specialist in international trade and customs for more than 30 years, and is the author of five books on international trade and customs topics, including NAFTA and USMCA. He has given a series of seminars on USMCA-NAFTA 2.0. He is active in importer response to new tariffs under sections 232 and 301 (has filed more than 50 exclusion requests for clients) as well as complex country of origin rulings. He works with U.S. importers and exporters from Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Austria, France, Germany, China, Turkey, Japan and Vietnam.