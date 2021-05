Jay was a 1992 graduate of General McLane High School. He also attended Edinboro University. Jay was an accomplished musician, playing bass in high school District Orchestra playing for then Senator Tom Ridge. He was a bassist for several bands and Jazz ensembles. He was a skilled carpenter, concrete finisher and tile layer. With his carpentry skills and his musical ability, Jay was well known for his ability to inspect and repair musical instruments. Jay was an expert piano tuner sought after throughout Western Pennsylvania.