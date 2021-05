Yesterday (May 12th, 2021) at approximately 1:38 P.M., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the area of Rambleton Drive in the community of Liberty Knoll Apartments for a report of a carjacking. When the officers arrived, they learned that a female victim had been parked outside her apartment complex when an unknown female approached the vehicle and pointed a weapon at the victim. The suspect then ordered the victim out of the vehicle and drove off with the victim’s car.