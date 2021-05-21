Salma Hayek hails ‘House of Gucci’ co-star Lady Gaga as “ultimate professional”

Salma Hayek is about to have a massive 2021, with roles in Chloé Zhao’s Marvel film Eternals, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, and the upcoming action-comedy sequel Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, but it all follows what sounds like a particularly horrible 2020. Hayek revealed on Wednesday in a Variety cover story that she had COVID-19 early in the pandemic last year, and that she was stricken with a particularly severe case. Hayek says, “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” but “I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.’” According to the interview, Hayek spent seven weeks in an isolated room at home, and went on oxygen to battle the “near fatal” case. According to Variety, Hayek is still feeling the effects and hasn’t “fully regained the energy she once had,” but last month she returned to work, playing a clairvoyant (!) who conspires with Lady Gaga’s character (!!) to kill Adam Driver’s character in House of Gucci. Nature is healing, and so is Salma Hayek.