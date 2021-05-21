newsbreak-logo
Texas State

'The Texas Bucket List' at Lucy's Kitchen: Business or Pleasure?

By Veronica Gonzalez
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texas Bucket List is a television program that introduces different hotspots all over Texas. The television program strictly keeps it Texan and has shown places we are willing to take a road trip for. For example, you will get to know about some delicious places to eat the next time you visit another city in Texas.

95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Q Connected Zoo On Sunday Includes Rats, Gibbons & A Gila Monster

Every Sunday night, 10pm to midnight, 95.5 KLAQ brings you Q Connected: 2 hours of highlighting local rock & the latest national rock releases. For this week, Q Connected has an infestation of rats...all the way from Los Angeles! The L.A. Rats is the supergroup featuring Rob Zombie, Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, John 5, & Tommy Clufetos and they just released their new song, a cover of Johnny Cash's "I've Been Everywhere" this Friday & you're gonna hear it this Sunday (you can read more about the L.A. Rats in their interview with Loudwire) We also got the brand new single from Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top. He's releasing his 3rd solo album "Hardwire" June 4th & you'll hear his new single "My Lucky Card" this week (you can also see the music video down below). We also have new rock from Green Day, Devora, Cleopatrick, Beartooth & much more.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

5 Distinct Childhood Snacks El Pasoan's Never Stopped Loving

When it comes to snacking, I'm a pro at it. Snacks are great! However, I think we all know that here in El Paso, we don't do basic snacking!. It became hella evident that we don't just do basic chips and cookies when we asked on our Facebook page "What's a snack you loved as a child that you never grew out of?"
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

What the Morning Show Would Do During The Purge

The trailer to the newest installation to "The Purge" franchise, "The Forever Purge", was released last week. This will be the fifth installation to the franchise, but this iteration hits a little close to home, literally!. The newest trailer to "The Forever Purge" reveals that the movie takes place in...
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Best Places in El Paso to Take Memorable Graduation Photos

Tis’ the season for cap tosses. Graduation is a major life event. One that must be documented in photos for family, friends, and, of course, the 'Gram. Whether it’s the classic “jumping for joy” shot or the traditional tossing the cap up in the air pic, ‘Gram-worthy photos need the perfect backdrop.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas State Houston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Public Health Posted by 95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ

Chihuahuas and Locomotive Say No More Masks for Vaccinated Fans

When the CDC announced last week that only those people who have not been vaccinated would need to wear a mask outdoors as well as indoors, the chain reaction was felt almost immediately. For MountainStar Sports Group, suddenly they were able to resume on field promotions with fans and relax the mask requirement inside Southwest University Park.
MusicPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Shinedown Reveal 2021 Tour Dates With The Struts + Zero 9:36

Shinedown are ready to hit the road later this year and they're taking The Struts and Zero 9:36 along with them. The band has announced a September run of shows that includes their own headline dates with a few festival appearances thrown in as well. You can check out the routing and see if Shinedown are coming to a venue near you at the bottom of this post.