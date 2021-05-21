John’s Wildwood Returns From The Ashes

Many Rockaway homeowners enjoy more frequent visits from friends and relatives during the summer beach season. As we all know, parking is at a premium – especially after May 15, when parking regulations change on numerous streets. This can become a problem when visitors arrive. Everyone is aware of the standard parking solutions (help from neighbors, etc.), but there is one solution that many people overlook: Homeowners with garages often use the garage for storage. Why not clean it out so that a car can be parked inside? A car spot can be worth approximately $100/month (or more) in our neighborhood. If you think of it in such monetary terms, then it might motivate you towards such action. Also, the garage might even provide enough material to have a “garage sale” and make some actual extra cash for the household.