John’s Wildwood Returns From The Ashes

edinboroonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless you are a total newcomer to the area, you know about John’s Wildwood Pizza. Since they started in 1979 they’ve served up their signature pizza and subs to thousands of locals and college students. So it was a shock to many on June 20, 2019, when a fire that...

edinboroonline.com
