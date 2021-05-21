newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homewood, AL

These 3 outdoor luxuries at The Hill at Eastbury are an entertainer’s dream

By Claire Hancock
Bham Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummertime is here and everyone is heading outside with their friends to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. For entertainers, The Hill at Eastbury is a dream with wonderful outdoor amenities to enjoy by yourself or with your crew. See how my friend Jessica and I spent our afternoon poolside there.

bhamnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homewood, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Homewood, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainers#Luxuries#Outdoors#Street Clothes#Family Fresh Meals#The Hill At Eastbury#Bham Now#Linkedin#Eastbury Does#Kitchen#Grilling Poolside#Grill Masters#Awesome#Ores Night#Weekends#Guides#Summer Y Drinks#Downtown Homewood#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Homewood, ALwbrc.com

Exercise Monday: Balance Personal Training Studios in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Note: Please consult with a doctor, to start a new exercise Program, if you do not exercise regularly. Jeh Jeh and trainer Jose Perez worked through several exercises Monday. The first exercise, which is the Rope/Sled Pull. This is a total body workout Jeh Jeh, using functional movement to activate and work the legs, core, and shoulders, with a strong focus on the back, biceps, and your cardiovascular system. For many of us, time is a huge factor, when it comes to working out. This exercise allows you to work on the entire body in a short period of time, giving you a great total body workout. It also allows you to train your body with functional movement. Which is great, because it prepares us for everyday life activities, like squatting to lift a heavy object, or to pull an object toward you. While at the same time conditioning all the muscles in the body.
Homewood, ALVillage Living

Metro Roundup: Valley Hotel adds 3 dining concepts

► Upscale restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in addition to beer, wine and cocktails. ► Breakfast is served 6:30-10:30 a.m. seven days a week. Lunch is served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week. Dinner is served 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Birmingham, ALBham Now

9 egg dishes heating up brunch tables around Birmingham

Whether you like them scrambled, poached, over easy or fried, there’s no denying that eggs are the bosses of brunch. Here are nine egg-straordinary egg dishes to try in Birmingham—and we’re not yolking!. 1. Bacon, Egg & Cheese from Homewood Bagel Company. Nothing beats a warm, freshly-baked bagel from Homewood...
Birmingham, ALBham Now

5 bakeries creating baby-approved smash cakes around Birmingham

When baby turns one, there’s no better way to ring in the occassion than letting them loose on their very own smash cake. So get those cameras ready, because these five bakers around the greater Birmingham area offer custom smash cakes for the ultimate first dessert experience. 1. Dreamcakes Bakery.
Homewood, ALwbrc.com

Restaurant worker shortage puts strain on local businesses

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Restaurant owners across the country, including many in Alabama, are facing a big problem: they can’t find enough people to work. And some business owners are now coming up with creative ways to lure people back to work. Just taking a drive down any busy street,...
Birmingham, ALhooversun.com

Metro Roundup: Entrepreneur John Cassimus starts new adventure

Mountain Brook resident John Cassimus does it all. Not only did he help grow the original Zoë’s Kitchen in Homewood into a successful franchise, but he also assisted in the growth of Maki Fresh and Jinsei Sushi; opened Miss Dots in Mountain Brook in 2015; and he opened the Crazy Cazboy’s discount stores, among other entrepreneurial adventures.
Homewood, ALwbrc.com

Paying it forward, with bagels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When you are having a hard day, the kindness of strangers can make a huge impact. That kindness builds a sense of community, and that is what the Homewood Bagel Company is all about. “We wanted to do something that would allow people to show and...
Homewood, ALBham Now

Motherwalk & Run 5K

Walk or run to support the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation, or join in on a 1-Mile Fun Run for the same cause at 9 a.m. The in-person event is limited to 500 participants and COVID-19 precautions will be in place, and there is also a virtual option to participate. Register at motherwalk.com.
Homewood, ALthehomewoodstar.com

Manduu Fitness brings electrical muscle stimulation workout downtown

There will soon be a new way to work out in Homewood. Manduu Fitness, which is expected to open this summer on 18th Street in Homewood, is a 15-minute electrical muscle stimulation workout. Clients will change into specially designed workout clothes when they walk in, and then they’re fitted with an electrical suit. It’s battery powered, so nothing is plugged into the wall.
Homewood, ALthehomewoodstar.com

Flooring business moves, expands

A family-owned Homewood business is seeing a major expansion this year. Homewood Carpet & Flooring, owned by Foo Shunnarah for 15 years, is not only moving into a bigger space, but Shunnarah also recently purchased Sharp Carpet Hardwood & Tile, a business that saw 28 years of success in the flooring industry.