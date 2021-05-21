Kyle Strickler Embraces Quick Shift To Team Zero Fold
Kyle Strickler is a serious Scott Bloomquist Fanboy — when the Hall of Famer speaks, Strickler is sure to be listening. So there’s no doubt that Strickler is bubbling with excitement over his chance to drive a Scott Bloomquist Racing car — and be tutored personally by the team’s legendary driver — in this weekend's World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series doubleheader at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway to kick off his arrival in the Team Zero fold.www.floracing.com