Kyle Strickler Embraces Quick Shift To Team Zero Fold

A grand total of 13 weeks remain in the NASCAR Cup Series 2021 regular season. Nearly 40% of those races will be road courses. Cup drivers will be turning left right at Circuit of the Americas this Sunday (May 23), as well as at Sonoma Raceway (June 6), Road America (July 4), Watkins Glen International (Aug. 8) and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Aug. 15). That’s five road course events and leaves only eight ovals separating the Cup circuit from its playoffs. Not to mention, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL hosts its own Cup playoff race on Oct. 10, and Daytona International Speedway’s road course held the first right turns of the season in February, when Christopher Bell snared his first premier series win.