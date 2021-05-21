newsbreak-logo
The 12 Best Bag Deals for the Weekend of May 21

By Kaitlin Serio
purseblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week has been the first genuinely, consistently warm and sunny week of the year in New York City, and we couldn't be more excited to take in the first of these sunny Vitamin D rays right into the weekend. Of course as the weather begins to change, our wants for something new and fresh increase. Sale season has yet to arrive, but we're not discouraged. Although the broadest price cuts won't come until Memorial Day Weekend, we've got some strong options to offer you early birds in this weekly roundup of the best sale bags on the internet. Farfetch.com already seems to have expanded their sale selection this week, so if you've got a case of the shoppies too then check out of finds below!

