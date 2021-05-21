newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Best Seasonings To Use This Grilling Season

By Travis Sams
Posted by 
KISS 106
KISS 106
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The weather is just right to fire up the grill, if you're looking to add a little something extra to your meat, let me help you out. It's grilling season. However, if you're like me every season is grilling season. Grilling has become a hobby of mine over the past couple of years. I've tried out different types of grills, several ways to make food, and a ton of new seasonings to add to the taste. While I could give you some tips on how to grill certain food, I'd rather broaden your horizons with new flavors.

1061evansville.com
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Grills#Weather#Food Drink#Eating Meat#Fast Food#Food Carts#Coffee Creamer#Best Seasonings#Grilling Season#Flavors#Taste#Meal Prep#Frozen Meals#On The Go Food#At Home Brew#Mobile Food Options#Drive Thru Lattes#Fancy Creamers#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesHenry County Daily Herald

Fleur de Lolly: A tasty new type of burger to try this grilling season

Y’all know how I love a good burger. We’re always searching for a flavor combo to add to the menu rotation. If you’re looking for a new way to serve burgers, how about trying a ground pork burger?. Ground pork is so versatile. It’s great for tacos, chili, spaghetti sauce...
RecipesThe Guardian

Jerk pork, grilled fish and mango chow: Caribbean barbecue recipes

I love barbecue season: that smoky smell, the balmy evenings and the sound of laughter all while dining alfresco. Let the marinades do the early work for you, with the barbecue adding the finishing touches. You can swap the mango in the chow for other seasonal fruits – it works brilliantly with apple, cucumber, and pineapple, too. And if the thought of raw chilli sends you running, simply reduce the amount and add a little extra coriander to cool.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Spices Are Surprisingly Simple

Alex Guarnaschelli is a busy woman. From being a judge on Food Network's "Chopped" to winning the title of Iron Chef and everything in between, Guarnaschelli is a busy professional. But she always has time to offer tips and suggestions to at-home cooks like us to help make cooking more enjoyable, especially when it comes down to sharing what spices she keeps on hand in her own spice drawer. After all, the right seasoning and spices add that je ne sais quoi that keeps our taste buds coming back for more, and when you consider that every spice has its own personality and adds its own unique mouth popping taste to different foods, you realize they are pretty essential.
Food & Drinksbaltimoremagazine.com

Three Sips to Have on Hand While Grilling Burgers This Season

Cinco de Mayo, one of everyone’s favorite spring holidays, is a great opportunity to celebrate the food and beverages from South of the Border. It’s been done to death, though, so we are going to focus on May as National Hamburger Month. Whether your patties are free-range or bean-based, May is the month to really get the grill going, assemble your favorite toppings, and chow down. We’ve cooked up three libations to have at hand for all the burger meisters out there.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason Ina Garten Used To Avoid Grilling Steaks

Cookbook author and television personality Ina Garten has managed to build a massive culinary empire, despite never actually receiving formal training as a chef (via Cheat Sheet). Over the years, Garten has whipped up a massive variety of dishes, from French staples like boeuf bourguignon to American classics like roast chicken and meatloaf. However, earlier in her career, there was one particular dish that made her wary: steak. More specifically, preparing steak on the grill. As Garten confessed on the Barefoot Contessa website, she was concerned that she would somehow get the heat and cooking of the meat wrong. Instead of getting a perfect sear on her steak, she feared, she would burn the exterior while the interior remained completely raw.
Food & DrinksHouston Chronicle

Costco Southeast Launches Pre Brands Petite Sirloin 4-Pack for Grilling Season

CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Pre® Brands, a leading provider of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and the leading brand of steak in the better-for-you beef category, launches into Costco southeast region with exclusive Pre Petite Sirloin 4-Pack just in time for Memorial Day cookouts. Pre Petite Sirloin 4-Pack will be available in the southeast Costco region including clubs in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Herald

For Memorial Day: Start off grilling season right with a famed BBQ pork chop sandwich

Summer is quickly approaching, signaling the start of a barbecue season that runs unofficially from Memorial Day through Labor Day. For a small group of us that volunteer at the Barrington High School Chuckwagon concession, our season extends into November if we are lucky. We're out there grilling pork chops for the legendary BHS Chuckwagon BBQ Pork-Chop Sandwich as long as our team's football season lasts.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Cheese for Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

There are few more satisfyingly comforting foods than a crunchy, melty, salty grilled cheese sandwich. When it hits all the right notes, it can transform a boring lunch or after-school snack into something special. At its most basic, it consists of three ingredients, so it’s worth making the effort to choose the best cheese for your grilled cheese sandwich that you can. Grab your cast-iron skillet, your favorite bread (consider sneaking in some healthy whole grains while you're at it), and get cooking!
RecipesArkansas Online

OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Mixed berry tart good use of seasonal bounty

My strawberry celebration hasn't slowed down. This week I threw blueberries into the mix with a double berry tart. The foundation of the tart is a citrus zest infused dough that's easy to make and easy to roll. The recipe, adapted from "King Arthur Baking Company's The All-Purpose Baker's Companion" (The Countryman Press, $40), makes enough for three (10-inch) tarts. I froze the extra dough for future tarts.
RecipesFood & Wine

The Best Way to Grill a Chicken? On a Skillet, Actually

Some people are skeptical about slapping a skillet on the grill, but allow me to make my case: Skillet-grilling has become my go-to method for capturing the best of both worlds: the seductive aromas of cooking over fire, and the delicious pan drippings created during oven roasting. My love affair...
Industryprogressivegrocer.com

Another Hot Grilling Season Well Underway, Research Finds

It isn’t even Memorial Day yet, but U.S. consumers are in grilling mode. A new report from NCSolutions (NCS) found that Americans purchased barbecue-related CPG items at a higher rate in April than they did in April 2019, the last “normal” year before the pandemic interruption. The recently-released analysis also showed that consumers spent more on barbecue products in April this year than the prior month as they quickly warmed up to outdoor cooking season.
Food & Drinkspeanutblossom.com

Barbeque Chicken Pizza

This zesty barbeque chicken pizza recipe is the most delicious way to use up leftover cooked chicken or BBQ sauce. Sprinkle on sliced red onions, top with chopped fresh cilantro and use a homemade pizza dough crust for the most delicious home baked pizza in under 30 minutes!. All it...
Food & Drinksaymag.com

Knightfire BBQ Has the Meats

After three visits to Knightfire BBQ, the Searcy trailer owned and operated by Matthew Knight, I feel quite comfortable in putting it in my upper echelon of Arkansas barbeque. Knight’s mastery of smoking the full spectrum of meats has landed him and Searcy smack dab on the barbeque map. If you doubt me, just check out the picture of the glorious meat platter from a recent Friday afternoon lunch with friends.
Recipestheeverygirl.com

6 Ways To Make Your Salads Taste As Good As Sweetgreen

There’s just something about a $14 Sweetgreen salad that tastes so much better than salads you make at home. Maybe it’s that Sweetgreen salad recipes are just elite. Maybe it’s the fact that a bowl costs close to $14 so perhaps you cherish it just a bit more. Or maybe, we just aren’t utilizing the best salad tips or putting in enough effort to create an at-home salad that doesn’t suck.
RecipesFox17

Simple Memorial Day recipe from food influencer Shanisty Ireland

Memorial Day quickly approaches, and with the holiday weekend comes the potluck barbeques!. Lifestyle expert and food influencer Shanisty Ireland shares a recipe for one of her favorite Memorial Day side dishes, Potato Chip Mac and Cheese. Potato Chip Mac N’ Cheese:. Ingredients:. 1 cup Mikesell’s Original Potato Chips, crumbled.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Rice Krispie Chicken With Chile Cheese Sauce | Chef Andrew Zimmern

Chef Andrew Zimmern shares a guilty pleasure from his household—crispy baked chicken made with Rice Krispies plus a Chile Cheese Sauce made with Cheese Wiz!. He likes to use a few of his own spice blends in this recipe: French Kiss All-Purpose Seasoning for the chicken and Mexican Fiesta in the cheese sauce (which are available at Walmart, ShopRite and online at www.badiaspices.com) but you can also use whatever all-purpose seasoning and Mexican spice mix you have on hand or can find in your local supermarket.