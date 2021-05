It is understandable that there are many questions about the use of masks and related “requirements.” Let me start off by saying, I acknowledge that the information below may not clear up all questions, but I hope it will help. I am not making a statement or judgment on whether you or your family should wear masks, in what settings, or whether current guidance is necessary or reasonable. I want to pass on some information and give perspective as to why businesses/organizations may choose to require masks.