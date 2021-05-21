Three Salted Fish: Indonesian flavors through an Oaklander’s lens

There is still an opportunity for growth as more than one-third of households do not purchase the fruit. Originally printed in the April 2021 issue of Produce Business. This native of Mexico is a fruit — botanically a berry — and its family members include cinnamon and bay leaves. With this tasty agricultural pedigree, it is no wonder that the avocado has grown into one of American’s favorites in the produce department. In the past decade alone, the per capita consumption of this fruit nearly doubled to 8 pounds, based on data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service’s latest Fruit and Nuts Yearbook, published in October 2020. Said another way, avocados ranked as the 5th top-selling fruit, according to the Washington, DC-headquartered United Fresh Produce Association’s (UFPA) FreshFacts on Retail Year in Review for 2020, with dollars up 6.3 percent and pounds up 13 percent over the year prior.