newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Free Summer Movie Series Coming to Tuscaloosa, Alabama

By Savannah Bullard
Posted by 
Alt 101.7
Alt 101.7
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa announced Friday that the local media company will host a free movie series that will take place in Government Plaza this summer. Free Movies Downtown at Sundown will be a six-week event where the Tuscaloosa community can gather in the plaza to enjoy a family-friendly film, free of charge. The event is supported by presenting sponsors Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, the City of Tuscaloosa, Pepsi and Bryant Bank.

alt1017.com
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Entertainment
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Series#Alcoholic Beverages#Disney Movies#Christmas Movies#Free Movies Downtown#Bryant Bank#Tsm Tuscaloosa#Muggles#The Tuscaloosa Thread#Dusk#Dinner#Area Food Trucks#Sundown#Disney Princesses#Home#Lawn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pepsi
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Alt 101.7

Experience Tuscaloosa, Alabama at these 20 Most-Loved Places

Let’s face it last summer was a bust due to a national pandemic. However, THIS SUMMER is going to be so much fun, I can feel it. I was out over the weekend, and the bartender said, “Summer in Tuscaloosa is when you experience the true Tuscaloosa and locals.” I’m here for it because, as the Tik Tok videos go, “the streets are calling are calling my name.”
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Alt 101.7

Multiple Road Closures to Impact Weekend Traffic in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Several road closures are planned this weekend with the potential to cause delays for drivers in the Druid City. The portion of McFarland Boulevard that runs directly beneath the crimson arch bridge at Exit 73 of Interstate 20/59 will be closed from 11 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. ALDOT plans to finish tensioning cables and installing lighting on the arch bridge, and law enforcement will be on hand to direct traffic to alternate routes.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Alt 101.7

What’s the Deal with the Old Country Club of Tuscaloosa?

The Country Club of Tuscaloosa was founded 100 years ago, but now the historical building and its expansive grounds have been left to rot. What happened?. Founded in 1920, the Country Club of Tuscaloosa is located on the Black Warrior River near the West End. The country club had its own central building, a huge outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, and 92 acres of land including a golf course. The Country Club of Tuscaloosa enjoyed a prosperous past, but a reduction in membership over the years resulted in financial woes and the owners were forced to sell.
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Tuscaloosa, ALwbrc.com

Brad Paisley coming to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Country music star Brad Paisley is bringing his tour to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater this summer. Paisley, along with special guests Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe, will take the stage Friday July 23. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
Alabama Statewpde.com

Break a leg! Alabama Theater cast returns to the stage June 10

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Alabama Theater has announced that they will reopen on June 10. At the theater, you can "Enjoy live shows, toe-stomping beats, breath-taking acrobatics, and side-splitting comedy," according to their website. If you're interested in buying tickets to any of the upcoming concerts, click here.
MusicPosted by
Alt 101.7

Shinedown Reveal 2021 Tour Dates With The Struts + Zero 9:36

Shinedown are ready to hit the road later this year and they're taking The Struts and Zero 9:36 along with them. The band has announced a September run of shows that includes their own headline dates with a few festival appearances thrown in as well. You can check out the routing and see if Shinedown are coming to a venue near you at the bottom of this post.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Tuscaloosa, ALwbrc.com

A Lifesaving Opportunity

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we all attempt to return to some semblance of a “normal” life, one lingering after effect of the pandemic is a shortage of lifeguards!. According to Mark Harrison, Aquatic Supervisor for Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, “There has been a national shortage of qualified lifeguards for years but with COVID all lifeguard training had to stop for over a year. We are training lifeguards again now but there is still a need not only in Alabama but nationwide.”
Tuscaloosa, ALwvua23.com

High School Graduation Season Quickly Approaching

The moment high school seniors around West Alabama have been anticipating is right around the corner. As the pandemic wines down, high school seniors are eager to walk across the stage. Tuscaloosa City Schools will host commencement rehearsals for the Class of 2021 on Friday, May 28. Graduating seniors from...