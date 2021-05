As the district track meet approaches, no Republic athlete is in better position to make some noise than Jasmyn Douglas. Douglas won two conference championships at the COC meet in Branson Thursday. She captured the 800 meter run gold medal with a time of 2:25.35, beating Nixa’s Macy Kopp by about seven-tenths of a second. Douglas was also a part of the 4×800 meter relay team (along with Miha Nambara, Kristin Probst, and Misora Nambara) that won its event by nearly four seconds over the second-place team. That same relay team broke the school record earlier this season at the Nixa Invitational, and Douglas already owned the individual 800 meter run mark before this season started.