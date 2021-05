From Homer’s Odysseus to Wilfred Owen, the idea of a warrior poet has captured our attention for generations. For a man or woman to go from the brutality of combat to the vulnerable expression of creating art may seem odd or unnatural, but for many of us, whether it be making something with our hands or writing how we feel in words, self expression and vulnerability are a necessary part of healing our minds after war and injury. Richard Casper is a Marine Corps veteran, Proud American, and founder of CreatiVets, a Nashville based program that brings veterans opportunities to find healing through artistic exercises such as sculpting, painting and even songwriting with some of music’s biggest names.