newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

From Cacti To Clothing: ASU Fashion Grad Fights Fast Fashion With Cactus Leather

By Lauren Gilger
kjzz.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFast fashion is known to be unsustainable and detrimental to the environment. According to Business Insider, fashion production is responsible for 10% of total global carbon emissions. The fashion industry is also the second-largest water polluter in the world. Armed with this knowledge, Arizona State University fashion graduate Remington Reble...

kjzz.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Asu#Fashion Industry#Green#Show Business#Cacti To Clothing#Asu#Business Insider#Cactus Leather#Fashion Production#Conversation#Carbon Emissions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Environment
News Break
Fashion
Related
Davis, CAtheaggie.org

Fast fashion’s increasingly rapid trend cycles are driving major overconsumption

How social media is stoking the already raging flames of environmental issues in the fashion industry and what we are doing about it. Fast fashion has been a mainstay of popular culture for decades. From the fabulously wealthy to the wannabe millionaire with expensive taste, people rely on trendy clothing that’s accessible to all. But a recent increase in the rate at which we cycle through trends has sparked concern: particularly among the TikTok-loving, newly minted environmental advocates of the younger generation.
Designers & Collectionsmelvillereview.com

Fashion News & Topics

Fair Wear Foundation works with manufacturers, factories, trade unions, NGOs, and generally governments to confirm and improve office conditions in the clothes industry. FWF look for multi-faceted solutions along with brands to enhance poor labor circumstances step by step. HuffPost UK Style believes that our thirst for quick fashion is dramatically impacting the lives of hundreds of employees in a negative means. Their give attention to sustainable fashion and beauty goals to raise awareness about this zeitgeist concern and shine a spotlight on those working towards making the style industry a extra moral place. More and more fashion brands keep in mind the environmental and social impression of their manufacturing. , music, artwork and extra, as well as provide emerging designers the opportunity to grow and discover with innovators and extremely acclaimed brands.
Environmentgoodmenproject.com

Fashion From American Innovators Spares the Environment

According to the United Nations, the fashion industry accounts for 10 percent of global carbon emissions and nearly 20 percent of global wastewater. In response, designers and innovators are creating more sustainable and ecological fast-fashion options. American innovators, in particular, are rising to the challenge and getting creative with articles of clothing made from natural materials.
Beauty & Fashionmelvillereview.com

School Fashion

Prolonging the lifetime of your garments by caring for them nicely, mending and tailoring as needed, and making alterations to modernize their looks to match your current tastes. Finally, taking excellent care of your clothes could make a giant, positive difference as properly, since much of the environmental influence (e.g., water and vitality use) from our clothes’ life-cycles may come from this care-taking stage. Buying higher high quality, more sturdy clothes that you could envision your self carrying again and again throughout the years (even if it’s slightly costlier) helps as well, as it implies that it may final in your wardrobe for longer. Using pre-current supplies to create new clothing is all the time a fantastic alternative as a result of it does not require the extraction of new sources from the Earth but somewhat makes the most use of supplies that may otherwise go to waste. Also, for cellulosic fabrics, look to prioritize lyocell or Tencel, a branded fiber by Lenzing, which is an trade chief in innovating environmentally conscious fibers. With the entire above stated, fashion could be made more sustainable in quite a few methods—from using organic supplies, using biodegradable dyes, to engineering patterns that create zero waste. The streak of exhibits practically ended a yr-in the past when the COVID-19 pandemic’s arrival closed material shops and the faculty campus.
Designers & Collectionsinfluencive.com

Fashion Made To Make An Impact — Introducing Urban Lifestyle Brand, Rich & Rotten

The fashion world contains something for everyone. Whether you’re into bright colors and one-of-a-kind statement pieces, or you’re into more of a muted and simplistic array of clothing, you’ll always scour to find something that speaks to you. But what if there was a line of clothing specifically dedicated to speaking to you in ways beyond the aspect of style? What if, instead, it inspired you? Or perhaps, got you thinking of what your purpose in life truly is?
Apparelbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Fashion Snoops

While it might not get as a lot use as denims, having the good set in your arsenal will help you stay prepared. It’s additionally value noting that swimsuit separates work just as properly when worn by themselves as they do when styled collectively so it’s almost a guarantee that you just get the most out of your investment. We solely embrace products which have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial staff. However, we could receive a portion of gross sales if you buy a product by way of a link on this article.
Apparelmelvillereview.com

Pomelo Fashion

A luxurious on-line shopping web site should ensure that it encourages guests to buy with out coming off as too aggressive. In 2020, you’ll be able to’t talk shopping without talking e-comm, and the best online shopping websites for men are better than ever, full of rare gear and tried-and-true requirements alike. (Free transport would not damage, both.) But shopping on-line is not a one-size-suits-all exercise; each nice e-comm site is completely different in its personal way.
New York City, NYCarnarsie Courier

Fashion Meets Taste At Bellyful

Comedian Shelly Christian and designer, J. Bailey, were the featured talent at last weekend’s fashion show. Both women graduated from Canarsie High School 20 years ago. Christian, who hosted the event, has performed at prestigious clubs like Caroline’s Comedy Club, in NYC, and has opened up for famous acts such as Carl Payne (from the hit show Martin). Bailey, who has been featured in British Vogue and Billboard Magazine and has designed clothing for several celebrities, featured her J. Bailey clothing brand during the fashion show.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

What Does Slow Fashion ‘Actually’ Mean?

On average Americans buy a new piece of clothing every five days. Prices are so cheap that clothing is now seen as essentially disposable. According to a McKinsey study, for every five new garments produced each year, three garments are disposed of. Incredibly, research has shown that 90% of our clothing is thrown away before it needs to be.
Designers & Collectionsvmagazine.com

Prada's Organic Denim Collection Celebrates Sustainability

Prada has launched their May 2021 Organic Denim Collection, a sleek, contemporary series of ready-to-wear garments showcasing the brand's ongoing commitment to eco-friendly practices. Sustainability is celebrated across the range of denim pieces, styled with Prada's signature luxury craftsmanship using consciously sourced denim. The organic cotton is 100% GOTS (Global...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Technical Tactical Heritage Fashion

Baracuta and BYBORRE work in collaboration on a new collection that honors both contributing brands. Baracuta is rooted in heritage looks and BYBORRE is an expert in creating innovative materials. This results in a wonderfully juxtaposing range of goods. Made up of only three designs, the pieces are detailed with...
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

How This Sustainable Fashion Brand Makes a Statement With Its #StopAsianHate Face Mask

Better Off Alone is a gender-neutral, sustainable fashion company specializing in biodegradable face masks and other protective gear that does not harm the environment. Cofounder and Asian American Bonnie Poon — who is one of three women of diverse backgrounds leading the charge at BOA — was ready and willing to talk to us about the specifics behind the environmental impact of single-use PPE.
Beauty & Fashioncbslocal.com

ARC Fashion Show

American River College is working with the students from the Fashion Collection Design class to put on a virtual fashion show to showcase their collections and gain them some publicity as up-and-coming designers. Dina Kupfer talked with professors and designers in the program.
Designers & CollectionsThe Lebanon Reporter

Summer fashion

The summer 2021 fashion trends can be seen at Junie's Closet, and they include: tank tops, crop tops, short skirts, thin fabrics, feminine or boho details, and patterns such as florals, tie-dye, stripes and more. A lightweight blazer can top off an outfit.
Beauty & Fashionmelvillereview.com

Males’s Fashion, Style, Grooming, Health, Lifestyle, News & Politics

Whether it’s an amazing pair of over-the-knee boots, a vintage dress that you simply borrowed from your mom’s closet or an enviable purse, maintain one thing in your arsenal for the times you need to really show up stylish.” —Stylist, Chelsea T. “When it involves footwear, shade, print and elegance packs an enormous aesthetic punch—and so they don’t should be sky-excessive heels, both . Even if your look is casually thrown collectively, including a printed flat or a pop-of-color wedge can make things seem more intentional.” —Stylist, Jennifer M.
Environmentvoguebusiness.com

Leather: Sustainable fashion's big debate

Sustainable fashion can’t make up its mind about leather. A new initiative wants to help. Circumfauna, published by the vegan advocacy group Collective Fashion Justice, aims to create a repository for research and data on the use of animals in fashion, starting with the impacts of leather production. Its most noteworthy, and likely most controversial, finding: from an environmental standpoint, the group argues, it would be better for the world if the hides — even as a byproduct of the meat industry — were left to rot in a landfill rather than processed into the material used for shoes and handbags.
ApparelThe Guardian

From box-dye blond to cute-ugly: this week’s fashion trends

Clairol blond David Hockney’s specific shade of ash was inspired by box dye, according to Charlie Porter’s revelatory book What Artists Wear. Crying Dawson The original gif – in which Dawson of Creek fame weeps about Joey – is 10 years old. Still iconic. Museum merch From Worcester Art Museum...
Newark, DEThe Review

Opinion: Who is at fault for fast-fashion consumption?

As we are finally beginning to see more sunny days in Newark, most of us are ready for summer. With the warm weather comes the seasonal shift in clothing. The constantly evolving trends usually call for a haul of new summer clothes and bathing suits. As college students, we always want to be trendy and confident in our outfits, but these summer hauls can be expensive.