The Eurovision Song Contest is finding its voice once again in the form of a free-to-all ‘online village’ open to fans of the singing competition for one week only from May 15-23.A chance for the contest to reconnect with audiences after a year off due to Covid-19, the initiative boasts a series of live concerts from artists such as Johnny Logan and DJ Afrojack, as well as the opportunity to remotely explore the 2021 host city of Rotterdam.