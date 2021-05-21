newsbreak-logo
TV Series

‘Solos’ Nicole Beharie & Tiffany Johnson Tease the ‘Horror Elements’ of Their Episode

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEach installment of Amazon’s Solos is unique, but none so much as Nicole Beharie‘s “Nera” which serves as a semi-horror episode. The story follows Beharie’s titular character who is anticipating the birth of a child facilitated by fertility treatments that go awry. In a remote cabin and amid a blizzard, Nera goes into labor, but something isn’t quite right.

Exclusive: Nicole Beharie and Dan Stevens Talk New Roles in Amazon Original “SOLOS” [Video]

David Weil and Amazon Studios have collaborated on a new Amazon Original show titled “Solos”. The seven part series explores advancements in technology, A.I., and how the human connection could progress or digress in the distant future. Solos stars include the likes of Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, Constance Wu, Morgan Freeman and many other notables. The Knockturnal had the opportunity to virtually chat with two stars from the new science fiction, Nicole Beharie and Dan Stevens. Beharie, portrays Nera, an expecting mother living alone in a remote location. Nera begins to go into labor but due to complications with her futurized fertility treatments, things take a turn for the worst. Exploring future advancements to I.A. and technology, I asked Nicole what her thoughts on things she would like to see advanced. “I love the environment and I love nature” Beharie says, “I think that we should be able to all have electricity, wifi, etcetera…just from the abundance of solar and water. It shouldn’t be expensive to exist”. During Beharie’s episode, she was confronted with a decision that could end the life of her son. Before any decisions were made, police intervened and asked to speak with her son, Beharie speaks about the scene. “I think she discovers that the thing that has gone array, and the thing that has developed in a way that she hadn’t planned is worth saving. Is beautiful and has its merits, especially when a source of danger or authority is looming.”
Marisol Nichols was 'dying' for horror role before Sprial

Marisol Nichols was "dying" to make a horror movie before joining the cast of 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw'. The 47-year-old actress has been cast as police officer Captain Angie Ganza in the new instalment of the horror franchise and admits that she was desperate to land a role in a spooky film.
10 Questions with Nicole Beharie

Nicole Beharie is no stranger to taking on difficult roles. And her latest, Solos (out now on Amazon Prime), certainly fits the bill. In the anthology series, each character must deal with intense isolation and loneliness but with a sci-fi twist. For her part, Beharie plays Nera, a pregnant woman on the brink of giving birth, but totally by herself. She’s part of an all-star cast with Uzo Aduba, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, and Constance Wu.
Amazon’s Star-Studded Solos Trailer Teases Seven Unique Stories

Amazon Prime Video has released the official Solos trailer for their upcoming anthology drama series, boasting its stacked all-star cast, including Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Anthony Mackie. The video provides us a preview of the seven unique character-driven stories that will set off each character into a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future. The series is slated to debut in the US on May 21 and on June 25, 2021, worldwide.
Nicole Beharie Swears This Mascara Is the Best for Full Lashes

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've ever skipped watching a science-fiction series because you thought the genre wasn't for you, Nicole Beharie makes a compelling case for why it's worth reconsidering. “I love everything sci-fi," the Miss Juneteenth and 42 actor tells me over Zoom. “I just think it leads people to talk about so many things in an interesting way, and to imagine ourselves in new situations. It's so expansive.”
Amazon Prime Video drops two new clips teasing sci-fi Solos

Amazon Prime Video has released two new clips from upcoming sci-fi anthology Solos. The first gives us a look at Anne Hathaway at her most isolated and frantic. Directed by Zach Braff, the episode stars Hathaway as Leah, a physicist obsessed with perfecting time travel in her basement. Check out...
'Solos' on Amazon Explained: How the Seven Episodes Are Connected

Solos is the new anthology series from Amazon Prime Video, streaming now. The seven-episode show initially seems to be seven separate stories about people in isolation and their relationships with technology. Slowly, though, there are hints that there might be links that all the stories are connected in some way,...
Jim Sturgess and Brooklynn Prince Are Back on the Case in 'Home Before Dark' Season 2 Trailer (Exclusive)

Jim Sturgess and Brooklynn Prince have a new case to solve. The charming onscreen father-daughter duo take on their latest challenge in season 2 of Apple TV+'s mystery drama, Home Before Dark, as they go up against a powerful and influential corporation when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm. With the health of her family and Eerie Harbor threatened, amateur investigative reporter Hilde Lisko (Prince) -- with the help of her journalist dad Matthew (Sturgess) -- hit the streets to find the truth and force those responsible to finally get justice.
Constance Wu, Nicole Beharie on ‘Solos’ sci-fi series

“Solos” is a seven-part sci-fi anthology series from Prime Video that explores “truths of what it means to be human.” Each episode centers around a singular character with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie and Constance Wu each leading an episode. Dan Stevens and Morgan Freeman joining forces for their story. (May 21)
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Teases DC Anti-Hero's Live-Action Suit

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. You can totally feel Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's excitement for his upcoming Black Adam film and quite frankly, he has every reason in the world to be extremely ecstatic about it. The project has been stuck in developmental hell for over a decade with the general belief within the DC Extended Universe fandom that the film has silently been canned. Thankfully, that's not the case and the film has begun filming.
Solos Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

“Old age is a strange blunt foe,” so says the character around whom the story of the third episode of David Weil’s ‘Solos’ is woven. The standalone stories from the sci-fi anthology series often deal with themes of alienation, memory, and escapade, and the third episode, titled ‘Peg,’ is no different. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ fame and driven by an invigorating performance by the charismatic Helen Mirren, the story of the episode focuses on the titular character as she makes her journey into oblivion.
Horror and Comedy Horror

Who doesn’t like a good horror story? You there with your hand raised, please skip to the last paragraph while we cover the seriously disturbing stuff:. The great silent films of the 1920s were often horror movies, which may have been the inspiration for John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” (2018). When his movie opens you see an empty street, then someone tiptoeing through a ransacked store. You hear nothing, and you will hear nothing for most of the next tense and terrifying 90 minutes. You are in a post-apocalyptic America that is occupied by blind monsters who have an acute sense of hearing. If they hear you, you are dead meat, quite literally. The story centers on the Abbot family: Lee (Krasinski), Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and their children, who live silently in the basement of a house in a deserted town while Lee searches for a solution. “A Quiet Place” was filmed in Pawling, N.Y., on a relatively low budget, but it was a critical and commercial success. If you saw it, you’ll recall the heartbreaking but hopeful ending and will want to see “A Quiet Place Part II” which will be released on May 28. If you missed it, go to Amazon Prime and rent or buy it, from $2.99.
Nicole Beharie brought the reality of childbirth to Solos

Few things are as scary as having a baby, except maybe actually raising that child. There are just so many places you can mess up. Nicole Beharie tackles both in her episode of Solos, the new David Weil-helmed anthology series on Amazon Prime Video. In the video above, we talk to the actress about fear and loathing in the motherhood space, as well as the realities of dropping a baby while snowbound alone in your own home.