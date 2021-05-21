6 Virtual Auditioning Tips From the 6 Quiner Sisters
Sibling rivalry? More like sibling revelry! The six Quiner sisters seem to genuinely love dancing with and for each other. And a good thing, too, considering they've all been quarantining together at home in New Jersey since the pandemic began. Over the last year, these already-impressive dancers have become total pros when it comes to virtual auditioning. Now, they're sharing some of their self-taping secrets with Dance Spirit readers.www.dancespirit.com