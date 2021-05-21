newsbreak-logo
Editorial: Parents have decision to make on vaccinating kids

By Opinion, Editorials
Mercer Island Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many parents, the question no longer is hypothetical and can no longer be avoided: Will you have your children vaccinated against COVID-19? Earlier in the week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the use of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for children ages 12 to 15, the same findings it had made earlier for those 16 and older. That determination was followed Wednesday by the endorsement of the vaccine for that age group by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on immunization practices. The vaccine will now be made available to everyone in the United States 12 and older.

