North Royalton students earn awards in PTA Reflections program
Students in North Royalton City Schools have earned awards for their submissions to the 2020-21 National PTA Reflections program. This program provides opportunities for recognition and access to art, which boosts student confidence. As part of the program, students in kindergarten through grade 12 are asked to submit original works of art that follow a selected theme with the goal of helping them develop artistic literacy and explore their own thoughts, feelings and ideas.