Oklahoma State

Former Oklahoma Forward Alondes Williams Announces Transfer Destination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uq9XH_0a7Fz83I00

Former Sooner Alondes Williams has picked his next destination.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have won out on the services of Williams for the 2021-22 college basketball season.

Williams elected to enter the transfer portal at the end of last season, taking advantage of his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

In 18.5 minutes of action per game, Williams averaged 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.3 blocks and 0.7 steals per contest while shooting 48.1 percent from the field.

Though his season was was disrupted by a COVID pause, Williams’ highlight-reel athleticism still allowed him to throw down monster dunks, playing above the rim for the Sooners.

Williams transferred to Oklahoma ahed of the 2019-20 season from Triton College in Illinois.

