New Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry had a lot to say at his opening press conference. Barry of course presented a lot of the usual football coaching cliches. Phrases like “play fast” and “good tackling unit” were mentioned. But Barry also brought up the use of a “star” position. The “star” position is a hybrid of nickel back, cornerback, and safety. From everything Barry said, it sounds like the position will be a vital piece to the Packers. Because of that, we are breaking down the possible candidates to fill the “star” position on the Green Bay Packers defense.