The Nigerian army says it is looking into reports that Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has died after blowing himself up to avoid being captured by a rival group. Shekau, the long-time leader of the extremist group — also known as Jama’atu Ahlus-Sunnah Lidda’Awati Wal Jihad (JAS) — has waged an insurgency in northeast Nigeria for more than a decade.