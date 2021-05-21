City council proclaims Asian Pacific American Heritage Month / City briefs
At the May 18 Mercer Island City Council meeting, Mayor Benson Wong proclaimed May as Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Mercer Island. The origin of this annual celebration dates back to the 95th Congress (1977-1978) when five joint resolutions were introduced proposing that a week in May be designated to commemorate the accomplishments of Asian Pacific Americans. In March 1979, President Jimmy Carter first acted on this recommendation.www.mi-reporter.com