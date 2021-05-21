The Trade Of The Century – 3 Minutes Of Exercise For Longer Life
I have a double dose of guilt everyday when it comes to exercise and sedentary work. My job is to sit in front of a microphone or computer screen for 8 hours each day so there isn't much "naturally occurring" movement throughout the day. At the same time I have a wrist watch that beeps every so often reminding me to exercise or move and when its not proactively nagging me I have the subtle guilt of working with a morning show partner (Lance Tormey) who takes several breaks throughout the day to walk...and walk....and walk some more to the tune of about 5 and a half to six miles every day!newstalkkit.com