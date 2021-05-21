The Trade Of The Century – 3 Minutes Of Exercise For Longer Life

— BR Answer: Making the decision to be proactive in improving your heart health is smart and important at any age. The challenge is often just figuring out where and how to begin. Luckily, simply making a few lifestyle changes is the perfect way to jump in and can be a big benefit to your heart health. Checking with your health care provider to know your health status, such as blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels is the best place to start. Your doctor can also provide guidance on things to avoid in your diet and what exercise is the best fit for you.