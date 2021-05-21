newsbreak-logo
Train driver in trouble after leaving controls to use restroom

By James Steele
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A Japanese bullet train driver has been reprimanded and may face disciplinary action after he left the controls to go to the bathroom while the train was traveling at 93mph, the Guardian reports. The driver has not been named at this point, but he allegedly was having stomach problems and...

