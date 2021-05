“The Theory of Relativity” — a musical that delves into the world of distance and human connection — is about as appropriate as you can get during the pandemic. With rehearsals beginning on computer screens at the end of February and then eventually moving into the actual face-to-face realm, students in the Mercer Island High School (MIHS) Drama Department have brought Neil Bartram and Brian Hill’s moving show to life over the last two months. The 15-member cast wrapped up on-stage filming on April 30, which was followed by an intensive editing process, and the production is set to start streaming on May 13.