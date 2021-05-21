newsbreak-logo
New Haven, CT

Aldermanic Notice — New Haven

By Staff
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago

The Tax Abatement Committee will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:00 P.M, via video conference. Meeting can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3wihlYv or joined by telephone at (301) 715‑8592 (312) 626‑6799 and enter Webinar ID: 978 7112 1784 and add phone/voice only pass code: 469623397. 1....

New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
