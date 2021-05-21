This Human Way: The Poetic Curator, Fred Joiner

Like many of his other works, Felix Gonzalez-Torres’s light bulb sculptures can be presented in countless different ways. They’ve been shown in spaces one might expect—the steely, cold white cubes of museums and galleries around the world—but they’ve also been shown in unexpected places. They have been slung over paper-strewn bulletin boards and desks, as they were in the offices of Helsinki’s Museum of Contemporary Art in 1995; suspended from ceilings more than five floors high, with their bulbs collecting in a pile in the basement, as they were at the Whitney Museum in New York when it reopened in 2015; and hung across various streets like Christmas lights, as they were in Limerick, Ireland, for an outdoor exhibition in 1996. Few works in the history of art have proven to be this nimble.