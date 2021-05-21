This Human Way: The Poetic Curator, Fred Joiner
Via the Orange County Arts Commission, Article by Emilie Menzel. Many of you are perhaps already familiar with Fred Joiner’s written forms of poetry. Since 2019, he’s served as Carrboro’s poet laureate, bringing poetry into the community through events like the West End Poetry Festival. His poems appear recently in anthologies like “Furious Flower: Seeding the Future of African American Poetry” beside poetry-world stars Danez Smith and Terrance Hayes.chapelboro.com