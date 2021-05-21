newsbreak-logo
The Villages, FL

Mary Lou Guthrie

By Staff Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Lou Guthrie, age 76 of Beavercreek, OH went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 6, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio to Edward and Dorothy (Vitkovitz) Babinchak. Mary Lou married William Guthrie in October 3, 1992 in Middleburg Heights, OH. Mary Lou was a Contract Specialist at NASA Glenn Research Center retiring in 2007. She and her husband Bill were avid travelers who went on 75 cruises throughout the world. Earlier in their married life they enjoyed golfing and Mary Lou participated in a myriad of activities in The Villages, Florida.

