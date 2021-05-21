newsbreak-logo
Outside Guide: Mother knows best

By NEVADA OUTDOOR SCHOOL
Elko Daily Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother’s Day may have come and gone, but mothering is just beginning for much of Nevada’s Wildlife! Desert tortoises are burying their eggs, birds are building their nests, and deer are beginning to lactate (secreting milk from their mammary glands). The variety of mothering in nature is diverse; some mothers...

elkodaily.com
