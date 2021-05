2020-21 Team: London Knights/SK Lejon (Loan) One of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) players who did manage to play this past season, Logan Mailloux has many great aspects in his game. Standing at 6-foot-3, he does a great job at keeping opponents to the outside of the defensive zone and limits the chances they have to get a good shot on net. He has good gap control and using his long stick, he is able to disrupt passes and plays before they have the chance to develop into a dangerous scoring chance. He likes to be physical and is hard to knock off the puck in the corner.