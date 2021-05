And the winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is....Italy! On Saturday, May 22, the country's rock band Måneskin won the annual European competition, which once launched the global music careers of Abba and Céline Dion, with their song "Zitti e buoni." The group and the other acts performed their entries in a glamorous and delightfully over-the-top final that aired live from Rotterdam, The Netherlands. Eurovision was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Italy was one of 26 countries and territories competing in the final and 39 awarded a certain number of points to 10 songs, based on votes from official juries as well as from...