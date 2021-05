Mat for the Crook County wrestling team scrimmage at 50-yard line of Ward Rhoden Stadium It's been a long time coming, but wrestling season is finally here. "When it was supposed to be wrestling season in December, it was looking like we weren't even going to get a season," said Crook County assistant coach Pard Smith, who spoke for the team in head coach Jake Gonzales' absence. "The fact that things have opened up enough so our seniors, and all our kids, are getting to wrestle is huge." And, despite all of the COVID restrictions and regulations, the Crook...