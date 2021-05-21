These 3 Long Weekend Activities Are Approved By One Of Canada's Top Doctors
When it comes to what you can do during this year's May long weekend, Canada's deputy chief public health officer gave his stamp of approval to three lower-risk activities. At a press conference on May 21, Dr. Howard Njoo suggested going on a family hike along your favourite trail, exploring your neighbourhood on a walk or having a household barbecue in your backyard as a few ways to enjoy the long weekend while keeping up with physical distancing and other health and safety precautions.www.narcity.com