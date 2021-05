On Monday and Tuesday of next week Ford Development will be working on removing the intersections of Fort Henry, Redwood, and Amsterdam. During the day as this work is being done the intersection will be closed but should be open to traffic in the evenings. However, the contractor will be working late on Monday evening to get this work completed making way for the curb contractors who are tentatively scheduled to move in on Tuesday. Road closed signs and detour signage will be in place to guide vehicles around the closure. Ingress and egress to the Fort Henry/General Drive area will need to be accessed from Amsterdam at General during the closure. We are beginning to see a glimmer of light at the end of this tunnel. We appreciate your patience as we continue to work toward completion of this project.