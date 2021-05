New York (CNN Business) — The great reopening and return to pre-pandemic life is a tale of two timelines — and parents are caught in the middle. Offices are itching to get back to normal thanks to the vaccine rollout, but the rest of the world hasn't necessarily caught up. Major companies have made clear they're expecting workers to return to the office this summer. Yet many schools and child care facilities are still partially remote, running shorter hours or fully booked.