newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

EXCLUSIVE: Yan Says UFC Hinted Title Shot Looming With Win Saturday

By Doug Murray
mmanews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe #3-ranked Xiaonan Yan believes that she is closer than many would have you think to a UFC title shot. The Chinese-born native has cut through the UFC women’s strawweight roster like butter. Currently riding an eleven fight win streak, with six of her victories in the UFC coming by way of unanimous decision. Even though her style doesn’t always knock an opponent off their feet, the complexity of her shot selection alongside her agility assists in her ability to win on scorecards. Prior to her big fight with Carla Esparza, Xiaonan Yan checked in with our own James Lynch from MMANews.

www.mmanews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Namajunas
Person
Carla Esparza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Fight Night#Unanimous Decision#Chinese#Strawweight#Mmanews#Ufc Vegas Apex#Exclusive#Scorecards#Seven Win Streak#Matchmakers#Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Yan Xiaonan hopes for next title shot against Rose Namajunas with win over Carla Esparza at UFC Vegas 27

UFC women’s strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan is hoping to earn a title shot with a win over Carla Esparza next weekend at UFC Vegas 27. Xiaonan (13-1, 1 NC) has quickly emerged as one of the top strawweights on the UFC roster ever since making her promotional debut in 2017. Since then, she has won all six of her UFC fights, including notable wins over Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Angela Hill. Many analysts of the sport believe that Xiaonan has all the makings of a future UFC champion and a win over Esparza at UFC Vegas 27 could very well get here there.
UFCmmasucka.com

Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza – UFC Vegas 27 Preview

This Saturday’s UFC Vegas 27 event will feature two top five-ranked strawweights in the co-main event showdown. Yan Xiaonan vs. Carla Esparza will have two women who are both on winning streaks and are both looking to get the next title shot against Rose Namajunas. Yan Xiaonan (13-1-0, 1 NC)
UFCSportsBook Review

Top Picks for UFC Vegas 27: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

We have yet again another eventful night in UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt. There are many fights that I would not put my money on, but upon further research, I found a few fights that really stood out to me. Read below to see what action I’m getting into for this upcoming fight night.
UFCoddsshark.com

Font vs Garbrandt Odds & Predictions: Top Bantamweights Collide

A pivotal fight atop the bantamweight rankings has former champion Cody Garbrandt taking on Rob Font in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt which will take place this Saturday at the UFC Apex Center. Looking at the Font vs Garbrandt odds, the former champ is the...
UFCSportsBook Review

UFC Fight Night: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson Main Event Picks

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has a jam-packed schedule and this Saturday we are getting what should be a very entertaining strawweight fight between Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson. Here’s a complete preview, including updated UFC odds and online betting picks. Third Change to the Main Event. Cory Sandhagen was supposed...
UFCufc.com

Michelle Waterson: Aiming For The Top

After halting a two-fight skid with a split decision win over Angela Hill in September, the 35-year-old veteran withdrew from a January date opposite Amanda Ribas in order to grieve and spent time with her family following the loss of two family members. She was replaced by Rodriguez, who halted her fellow Brazilian’s meteoric ascent up the strawweight rankings with a second-round knockout that allowed her to leapfrog both Ribas and Waterson in the rankings.
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Yan Xiaonan vs Carla Esparza at UFC Vegas 27

Looking for some acca suggestions for the weekend? Why not head on over to see what our expert MLS tipsters are saying!. When is UFC Vegas 27? Sunday 23rd May, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC Vegas 27? UFC APEX, Enterprise, Nevada (US) Where can I get tickets...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Boxer Who Fought Pacquiao and Spence Predicts Their Fight

Big fight fever has hit Las Vegas once again this summer with Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury and now Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence both set to take place in the world’s fight capital. As boxing continues to go from strength to strength, the news of ‘PacMan’ vs ‘The Truth’...