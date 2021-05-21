Haldimand-Norfolk MPP, wife test positive for COVID-19

8 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19, as of Saturday. An update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the total number of cases is now at 3,296. Of those, 3,136 are people that have received positive test results, and 160 are presumptive. There have been 71 deaths. 16 Douglas County COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 11 locally and 5 outside the area. 110 people are in isolation. 291 people are in quarantine. That means the staff with the Douglas Public Health Network are supporting 401 that are either in isolation or quarantine. That is an increase of 10 people since Friday.