Public Health

Haldimand-Norfolk MPP, wife test positive for COVID-19

By Postmedia Staff
thechronicle-online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHaldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett has tested positive for COVID-19. So has his wife Cari, who Barrett reports is in hospital in Burlington. “I wanted to take this opportunity to inform my constituents that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Barrett said in a statement released on May 19. “I have been doing well, following guidelines from public health, working from home, and taking all necessary precautions including proper contact tracing.

www.thechronicle-online.com
