Obesity and immune system function: link to cancer, impaired immunity

By paying attention to regular exercise, staying hydrated, and limiting your sugar intake, you can manage your stress level. For boosting the natural defense of your body, you have to take care of your immune system. With the worldwide pandemic, it has become increasingly vital that you pay attention to physical and mental health. You have to increase the ability of your immune system so that you can fight the disease. There are various lifestyle changes and dietary revisions. However, you have to look for ways to strengthen the natural defense of your body. It will not only help you to limit disease-causing germs but also fight pathogens.