Cancer

Obesity and immune system function: link to cancer, impaired immunity

By Erisilda Marku
Chiropractic Economics
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor people severely overweight, also known as being obese, the health epidemic been tied to many cancers for years. A recent study conducted by researchers from Harvard Medical School and Princeton University, published in the journal Cell, used mouse models and found that when the mice were exposed to a high-fat diet, which led to obesity, the cancer cells got into a tug-of-war against T cells for lipids. Basically, when obesity is introduced, it gives cancer cells more power—illustrating that there are many links between obesity and immune system function.

