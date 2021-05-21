newsbreak-logo
Rumor: Another PS5 Exclusive Final Fantasy Might be Announced at E3 - News

By SuperNintend0rk
vgchartz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears Square Enix might be announcing another PlayStation 5 exclusive Final Fantasy game at E3 2021. This is according to insider Navtra on ResetEra, who was previously right in saying Final Fantasy XVI would be a PS5 timed exclusive. "I don't know their exact E3 schedule, but I'm guessing...

www.vgchartz.com
