Rumor: Another PS5 Exclusive Final Fantasy Might be Announced at E3 - News

Bethesda Game Studios is one of the most recognizable in the world of gaming and oversees development of titles such as Fallout, Elder Scrolls and the impending Starfield under its umbrella. Bethesda is known for making iconic adventure RPG’s with harrowing stories mixed in with comic relief and compelling gameplay. Fans of Bethesda are most hyped for further news on Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield as two of the most hyped game in recent times. However, many fans are tempering their expectations following mixed reviews for Fallout 4 and the highly criticized Fallout 76, which is still receiving updates and does have an active player base, notwithstanding its detractors. However, an advertisement for a Server Engineer at Zenimax Online Studios, one of the teams at Bethesda’s Game Studios, has created some hype amongst fans.